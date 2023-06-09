India

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further in next 36 hours: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further in next 36 hours: IMD

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 09, 2023, 09:41 am 2 min read

Cyclone Biparjoy to further intensify, causing very rough sea conditions

Cyclone Biparjoy will likely intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours and move north-northwestwards in the next two days, forecasted the India Meteorological Department (IMD)﻿ on Friday. It was located over the east-central Arabian Sea, almost 870km west-southwest of Mumbai and 840km west-southwest of Goa at 11:30pm on Thursday, added the weather office.

Why does this story matter?

While Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD on Wednesday said that it will either delay the monsoon by reducing its intensity or drive away moisture.

This is the second cyclonic storm to form in the North Indian Ocean in just over a month.

Earlier, a cyclonic storm named Mocha﻿ made its landfall in Bangladesh and Myanmar, wreaking havoc.

Details on Cyclone Biparjoy's location

Cyclone Biparjoy not too far off Gujarat's Porbandar

The cyclone is headed northwards and remained centered 900km south-southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar, reported PTI. Fishermen were also asked to return to the coast from the deep sea and were told to hoist the Distant Warning signal. "The cyclone would bring light rains and thunderstorms in coastal regions, including south Gujarat and Saurashtra," said Manorama Mohanty, the Director of IMD's Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

Monsoon arrives in Kerala

On the other hand, IMD stated that the southwest monsoon arrived in India on Thursday after a weeklong delay as widespread rains lashed Kerala on Wednesday. Light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds was predicted over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka until the weekend. Furthermore, sporadic rain activity is also expected over North Interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Monsoon onset over Maharashtra to happen in next few days

Talking about the monsoon onset over Maharashtra, IMD Regional Meteorological Centre's Mumbai head SG Kamble said, "We will be able to talk about it in the next two-three days." "The normal onset date for the monsoon over Mumbai is June 11. The normal onset date for the monsoon over Maharashtra is June 10 when it enters southern Konkan," added Kamble.