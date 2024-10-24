Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has treated herself to a luxurious ₹2cr Range Rover, packed with high-end features like massage seats and noise cancellation.

Nushrratt Bharuccha gifts herself ₹2cr Range Rover ahead of Diwali

By Tanvi Gupta 04:54 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has given herself an early Diwali gift—a brand new Range Rover Sport car worth a staggering ₹2cr. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star was seen driving her new wheels around Mumbai on Thursday. After its arrival, she took it for a spin to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa, as shared on Viral Bhayani's Instagram account.

Bharuccha's new Range Rover Sport is a hot-selling vehicle in the Indian market, replete with world-class amenities. The car comes with massage seats, a heads-up display, and noise cancelation, among other features. Videos of the actor zooming across the city in her new black-colored luxury ride have gone viral on social media platforms. After her temple visit, Bharuccha was spotted interacting with the paparazzi who congratulated her on her early Diwali gift.

Career update

Bharuccha's recent work and future projects

On the work front, Bharuccha was last seen in the 2023 film Akelli, where she played an "ordinary Indian girl" stuck in a war zone. The film was Pranay Meshram's directorial debut and also starred Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous of the hit Israeli series Fauda. She is best known for her performances in films such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.