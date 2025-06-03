Godhra train burning case: Gujarat HC grants convict 10-day parole
What's the story
The Gujarat High Court has granted a 10-day parole to Jabir Behra, one of the 11 convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.
The decision was taken on Tuesday after Behra's counsel requested a 30-day parole due to the death of his brother-in-law.
The request was opposed by the prosecution, which submitted Behra's jail record.
However, Justice Vimal K Vyas partly allowed Behra's parole, considering the fact that the applicant-convict has undergone imprisonment for more than 20 years.
Parole conditions
High Court partially approves parole request
It ordered his release on parole for 10 days from the date of his actual release, on usual terms and conditions.
Behra is also required to execute a personal bond of ₹5,000 with a surety of the same amount to the satisfaction of jail authorities.
The applicant-convict is further mandated to surrender before the jail authorities on completion of parole leave, without fail.
Case background
2011 trial court verdict and subsequent appeals
In March 2011, a trial court convicted 31 people in the Godhra train burning case. Out of these, 11 were sentenced to death, while 20 were given life sentences.
The Gujarat High Court later commuted the death sentences of all 11 convicts to life imprisonment in 2017.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing appeals against this decision by both the convicts and the Gujarat government.