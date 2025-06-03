What's the story

The Gujarat High Court has granted a 10-day parole to Jabir Behra, one of the 11 convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

The decision was taken on Tuesday after Behra's counsel requested a 30-day parole due to the death of his brother-in-law.

The request was opposed by the prosecution, which submitted Behra's jail record.

However, Justice Vimal K Vyas partly allowed Behra's parole, considering the fact that the applicant-convict has undergone imprisonment for more than 20 years.