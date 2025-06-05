Mahua Moitra marries BJD leader Pinaki Misra in Germany
What's the story
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra (50) has reportedly tied the knot with senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and four-time Puri MP, Pinaki Misra.
The wedding happened in early May in Germany and was kept under wraps. Even party insiders were unaware of the union, according to Telegraph India.
A purported photo of their wedding that has surfaced online shows Moitra smiling in gold jewelry with her now husband, Misra.
Misra's profile
Misra's political career
Misra, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India, first entered the Lok Sabha from Puri in 1996 on a Congress ticket.
He later returned to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency with the BJD.
He served as an MP for three terms from 2009 to 2019.
An alumnus of St. Stephen's College, he pursued a law degree from Delhi University.
He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, and they have two children together.
Moitra's background
Moitra's marriage to Brorson and relationship with Jai Anant
Moitra, known for her fiery speeches, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal.
She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.
After her divorce, she dated advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai for nearly three years before calling him a "jilted ex."
In 2023, as Parliament moved toward expelling her after she was accused of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions targeting Adani Group, she told The Guardian, "I have...terrible taste in men."