Misra, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India, first entered the Lok Sabha from Puri in 1996 on a Congress ticket.

He later returned to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency with the BJD.

He served as an MP for three terms from 2009 to 2019.

An alumnus of St. Stephen's College, he pursued a law degree from Delhi University.

He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, and they have two children together.