What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly ignoring a deadly stampede incident that killed 11 people on Wednesday.

The party claimed the stampede had started even before the CM reached the venue for a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) felicitation event.

They accused him of going ahead with the event and later dining at a hotel despite knowing about the tragedy.