TikTok partners with Disney for content hub, publisher collaboration

By Akash Pandey 02:47 pm Oct 14, 202302:47 pm

Disney activation on TikTok will showcase content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more (Photo credit: Disney/TikTok)

TikTok has teamed up with Disney for a major partnership, making the entertainment powerhouse a publishing partner for its Pulse Premiere ad program. This positions Disney alongside other major publishers like NBCU, Condé Nast, DotDash Meredith, and BuzzFeed, providing a platform for marketers to position their ads in a brand-safe environment. Besides, TikTok will offer Disney a dedicated space within the app for fans to engage with Disney content, create videos using Disney tunes/effects, play games, and collect character cards.

Collaboration commemorates Disney's 100th anniversary

The TikTok and Disney partnership celebrates The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. Asad Ayaz, the chief brand officer of The Walt Disney Company, mentioned TikTok's vast reach as a crucial factor in their decision to collaborate. With more than 240 billion views on TikTok, Disney's array of brands and experiences emerged as a popular spot for fans to connect and engage with their favorite movies, shows, characters, and experiences.

Extensive activation to cover 48 Disney accounts

Starting Monday (October 16), the Disney campaign on TikTok will cover 48 Disney account handles for a four-week period in 24 regions worldwide. This includes content from various Disney brands like Pixar, Star Wars﻿, Marvel, ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks. With over 150 million followers across these TikTok accounts, the partnership is expected to boost engagement and push users to create more Disney-related content on the app.

TikTok to also launch a Disney100 playlist

To further improve user engagement, TikTok and Disney will launch a Disney100 Playlist featuring popular songs from Disney's catalog. This includes classics from films like Cinderella and The Lion King, as well as recent hits from Toy Story, High School Musical, and the upcoming movie Wish. Being a Pulse Premiere publisher partner, Disney will also provide marketers with brand-safe ad slots alongside their entertainment and sports content.

Users are more likely to interact with Pulse ads

TikTok has stated that users are 2.6 times more likely to interact with a Pulse Premiere ad compared to similar ads on other video platforms. Pulse campaigns have also been shown to increase brand recall by an average of 9.8% and awareness by 6.8%. This partnership with Disney not only solidifies TikTok's position as a leading platform for premium content but also paves the way for potential future collaborations with other major brands.