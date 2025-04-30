What's the story

The US National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) has captured a groundbreaking image of the Sun.

This is the first image taken by its new Visible Tunable Filter (VTF), an instrument capable of creating a close-up, three-dimensional view of solar activities.

The detailed photograph reveals continent-size dark sunspots on the Sun's inner atmosphere, each measuring 10km per pixel.

These mark areas of intense magnetic activity where solar flares and coronal mass ejections are likely to occur.