The Sun's activity cycle, typically an 11-year ride of sunspots and solar flares, is showing signs of starting its next cycle earlier than expected.

Scientists, using a technique called "helioseismology," have spotted early indicators of Cycle 26, which could influence Earth's space weather, affecting everything from Northern Lights displays to power grids.

The implications of this early solar activity are under investigation, as we ride the celestial rollercoaster.

Cycle 26 is now underway

How Sun starting next solar cycle before schedule impacts Earth

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:00 am Jul 21, 202410:00 am

What's the story In an unexpected development, scientists have observed the Sun initiating its next solar cycle, Cycle 26, before completing the current one, Cycle 25. This discovery was made by Dr. Rachel Howe, a research fellow at the University of Birmingham, and her international team of analysts. The team noticed this anomaly while observing the internal sound waves of the Sun, and their impact on its rotation cycle.

Phenomena

Understanding solar cycle and its impact

The solar cycle, an activity cycle of the Sun, typically lasts around 11 years. It follows a pattern similar to a celestial rollercoaster and reaches a 'solar maximum,' which indicates the peak of its activity. During this phase, there is a rise in sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections. These events mark a period of heightened solar phenomena. The current solar cycle, Cycle 25, began in 2019 and was expected to last until at least 2025.

Discovery

Early signs of Cycle 26 detected

Dr. Howe's team detected early signs of Cycle 26, which include subtle shifts in the Sun's magnetic field, and the formation of new sunspots. This premature onset was identified using a scientific technique called "helioseismology," which measures 'starquakes' or sound waves bouncing through the interior of the star. "We're likely seeing the first traces of Cycle 26, which won't officially start until about 2030," said Dr. Howe.

Solar impact

Implications of early solar cycle under investigation

The implications of this early solar activity are currently being studied by scientists. They aim to understand if it will cause more frequent displays of the Northern and Southern lights or other significant solar-related phenomena. The solar cycle influences space weather, which can significantly impact the Earth's magnetic field, radio communications, satellite operations, and even power grids. The team's research was presented at the Royal Astronomical Society's National Astronomy Meeting 2024 (NAM 24) in Hull.