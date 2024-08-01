In short Simplifying... In short Get ready for a celestial spectacle this August! The Perseid meteor shower is set to peak on the night of August 11, with up to 75 meteors per hour expected.

Plus, the Lagoon Nebula, a massive star-forming cloud of dust and gas, will be visible in the Sagittarius constellation.

NASA shares skywatching tips for top celestial events this August

What's the story NASA has released its list of must-see celestial events for August 2024. The lineup includes a close encounter between Mars and Jupiter, the Perseid meteor shower, and a glimpse of the Lagoon Nebula. The space agency has shared some tips in an informative video to guide skywatchers on what to expect in the night sky over the coming weeks.

Planetary rendezvous

Mars and Jupiter to have close encounter

The first significant event of August is the close encounter between Mars and Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. On August 14, these two planets will appear at their closest during the morning sky. From Earth's perspective, they'll seem to be a mere third of a degree apart, less than the width of the full moon. On August 27, the crescent moon will join Mars and Jupiter in the morning sky to form a celestial trio.

Meteor spectacle

Perseid meteor shower set to peak

The Perseid meteor shower is also set to return this month, with the peak night for viewing expected on August 11 and into the morning twilight of the following day. According to NASA, viewing conditions are predicted to be favorable this year as the Moon will be setting by around 11:30pm local time, reducing disruptive light from our nearest celestial neighbor. Meteor activity will intensify from late evening until dawn, with observers potentially seeing up to 75 meteors per hour.

Nebula sighting

Lagoon Nebula to be visible in August

August is also an ideal month for watching the Lagoon Nebula, a big cloud of dust and gas with many bright stars. Located in the Sagittarius constellation, it is estimated to be between 4,000 and 6,000 light-years away from Earth. NASA describes it as "a cauldron of intense star forming activity." The Lagoon Nebula appears high overhead in August for those viewing from the Southern Hemisphere.