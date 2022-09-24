Sports

Duleep Trophy final, Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 265: Decoding his stats

Duleep Trophy final, Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 265: Decoding his stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 24, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his highest score in FC cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

West Zone's Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a spectacle as he clobbered a lip-smacking 265 in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. Resuming Day 4 on 209*, Yashasvi raced to his highest score in FC cricket before Krishnappa Gowtham got him out stumped. He piloted West Zone past 480 before his team-mates took over. We decode his stats.

Knock Yashasvi floors South Zone

Yashasvi showed no mercy as he raced to a 323-ball 265, belting 30 fours and four sixes. As stated, the 20-year-old notched his career-best score in FC cricket, with the double century coming up in 235 deliveries. It was his fourth ton in FC level, besides scoring 1,381 runs. Notably, he had clocked a double hundred in the quarter-finals against North East Zone.

Information Incredible feats registerd by Yashasvi

Yashasvi, on Friday, became the youngest player to score a double-ton in the final of a First-Class tournament (20 years, 269 days). Earlier, he became the fourth-youngest centurion in the Duleep Trophy final after Prithvi Shaw (2017/18), Ravi Shastri (1981/82), and Ajinkya Rahane (2008/09).

Performance Yashasvi averages 99.40 in Duleep Trophy 2022

Yashasvi is leading the runs tally of the Duleep Trophy 2022 by a distance. He has racked up 497 runs from five innings at an astronomical average of 99.40. Most notably, he has bossed the show while striking at 74.17. Shaw (315) and Rahane (250) have had impressive returns as well.

Match How has the Duleep Trophy final panned out?

Opting to bat, West Zone compiled 270, with a valiant inning from wicket-keeper Het Patel (98). Yashasvi (1) and skipper Rahane (8) had poor returns. In response, South Zone hoarded 327, thanks to a clutch hundred from Baba Indrajith. West Zone then clobbered 585/4d, riding on fine exhibitions from Yashasvi and Sarfaraz Khan (127*). South Zone (154/6) need 375 runs to win the finale.