BAN-W vs IND-W: Amanjot Kaur claims four-fer on WODI debut

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 16, 2023 | 02:03 pm 2 min read

Amanjot recorded second-best figures for India on WODI debut (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women's all-rounder Amanjot Kaur recorded a brilliant four-wicket haul on her WODI debut. The right-arm pacer ran through Bangladesh's batting line-up in the first WODI and returned with 4/31 in nine overs. She also delivered two maidens as Bangladesh's scoring rate was always on the lower side. Here brilliance meant Bangladesh were bundled out for 152. Here are further details.

A sensational spell from Kaur

Kaur made optimum utilization of the Dhaka conditions and made the new ball talk. She dismissed opener Murshida Khatun (13) cheaply as the home team was off to a poor start. Kaur then dismissed Fargana Hoque (27) and skipper Nigar Sultana (39), who got starts in the game. Rabeya Khan (10) was her final victim of the day.

Second-best figures for India Women on debut

Notably, Kaur became the second Indian bowler to claim four or more wickets on her WODI debut. She joined Purnima Choudhary on this list, who returned with 5/21 on her WODI against West Indies in December 1997. Meanwhile, Kaur has previously played five WT20Is but is yet to take a wicket in the format. With the bat, she has hammered 57 WT20I runs.

How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?

India won the toss and elected to bowl in Dhaka. Owing to the rain interference, the game has been reduced to a 44-over per-side affair. As mentioned, the Tigers lost regular wickets as Indian bowlers were spot-on. Skipper Nigar Sultana (39) smoked the most for them. Besides Kaur, Devika Vaidya dismissed a couple of batters. Deepti Sharma also got one wicket.

