The deportees were deemed "unauthorized to stay" by US authorities, with the specific reasons for their status undisclosed.

Deportations took place between November 2023 and October 2024

519 Indians deported from US in a year: Indian government

By Snehil Singh 12:23 pm Dec 07, 202412:23 pm

What's the story The Indian government has confirmed that 519 Indian citizens were deported from the United States between November 2023 and October 2024. The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Azad, revealed this information in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Friday. The US government deported the Indians on both commercial and chartered flights, he said.

Deportation details

Deported Indians were 'unauthorized to stay': Azad

Azad was replying to queries raised by Trinamool Congress member Mala Roy about the deportation of Indians from the US. "As per US government data, a total of 519 Indian nationals were deported to India during the period November 2023 to October 2024," Azad said. Those deported were declared "unauthorized to stay" by American authorities, he added.

Enforcement orders

Deportation under US Immigration and Customs Enforcement orders

The exact reasons for their unauthorized status were not mentioned in Azad's reply. However, he did mention that they were under an order of removal according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He provided this information in response to Roy's question regarding "the number of Indians, both men and women, deported from the US during the last year...and the actual reason(s) for the deportation of Indians from US."