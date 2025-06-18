What's the story

Karnataka's Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, has been denied clearance by the central government to visit the United States.

He was supposed to lead state delegations at two important events—the BIO International Convention in Boston and the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco.

While other members of his delegation received clearances, Kharge's approval from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was reportedly not granted.