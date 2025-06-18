Centre denies Priyank Kharge US travel clearance; he seeks explanation
What's the story
Karnataka's Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, has been denied clearance by the central government to visit the United States.
He was supposed to lead state delegations at two important events—the BIO International Convention in Boston and the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco.
While other members of his delegation received clearances, Kharge's approval from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was reportedly not granted.
Awaiting clarification
Will seek explanation from govt: Kharge
The refusal came while Kharge was in Paris for another conference and an aero show. He was supposed to head straight to the US from Paris with his team.
But after learning about the travel denial, he decided to stay back in Paris for his ongoing engagement.
Taking to social media platform X, Kharge said he would seek an explanation from the central government on his return to Bengaluru.
Political response
BJP spokesperson downplays controversy
Speaking to NDTV, BJP spokesperson Prashanth GS downplayed the controversy. He said there is no clarity on the level at which clearance was denied and would wait for an explanation from the MEA.
Prashanth pointed out that Kharge himself is unaware of why he was denied permission to visit the US.
The BJP spokesperson also referred to past instances where opposition leaders were allowed foreign visits after Operation Sindoor, India's military response to a terror attack in Pahalgam.
Opposition
'We know also how often Rahul Gandhi defames India'
"We are not averse to opposition leaders visiting foreign countries on an official basis. We sent opposition leaders to other countries after Op Sindoor. We know also how often Rahul Gandhi goes and defames India...but has the government ever denied him clearance?" Prashanth told the channel.
"Even now Rahul Gandhi is missing and no one knows where he is...This not about the government denying permission... we have to find out why it was denied, if at all," he explained.