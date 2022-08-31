Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: All-rounder Hardik Pandya climbs to fifth spot

ICC T20I Rankings: All-rounder Hardik Pandya climbs to fifth spot

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 31, 2022, 04:57 pm 1 min read

Hardik showed his all-round skills against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's Hardik Pandya climbed to his career-best fifth spot in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders. He jumped as many as eight spots after his match-winning performance against Pakistan at the Asia Cup. Hardik was adjudged the Player of the Match after scoring an unbeaten 33 and taking 3/25 with the ball. India won the match by five wickets.

List A look at the rankings

Hardik now occupies the fifth spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders with 167 rating points. He is only behind Mohammad Nabi (257), Shakib Al Hasan (245), Moeen Ali (221), and Glenn Maxwell (183) in the rankings. Notably, Hardik is the only Indian on the list. The likes of JJ Smit (160), Zeeshan Maqsood (158), and Rohan Mustafa (156) follow Hardik.

Feat Hardik unlocked this feat against Pakistan

Hardik secured India a magnificent win after scoring an unbeaten 33. The knock helped the Men in Blue chase 148 in what turned out to be a final-over thriller. He earlier took three wickets as Pakistan were bowled out. Hardik has become the first-ever Indian to register over 30 runs and three wickets in a T20I thrice.