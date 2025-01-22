What's the story

Muhammad Shaheen Shah, a popular YouTuber from Thrissur, Kerala, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to run over college students with his car.

The 26-year-old Eranellur resident, who goes by the name "Mmanavalan" on YouTube, was arrested by the Thrissur City Shadow Police in Kodagu on January 21.

He had been on the run since the incident occurred during the Thrissur Pooram celebrations on April 19 last year.