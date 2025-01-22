Kerala YouTuber arrested for attempting to run over students
What's the story
Muhammad Shaheen Shah, a popular YouTuber from Thrissur, Kerala, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to run over college students with his car.
The 26-year-old Eranellur resident, who goes by the name "Mmanavalan" on YouTube, was arrested by the Thrissur City Shadow Police in Kodagu on January 21.
He had been on the run since the incident occurred during the Thrissur Pooram celebrations on April 19 last year.
Incident background
Incident involved students from Kerala Varma College
The incident reportedly took place during the Thrissur Pooram celebrations and involved students of Kerala Varma College.
After a dispute, Shah allegedly chased the students, who were riding a scooter, with his car in an attempt to harm them.
Following this, he went into hiding.
The Thrissur West Police had issued a lookout notice for Shah on December 24. He was finally apprehended in Kodagu, where he had been hiding since the incident.
Arrest details
YouTuber's arrest follows months-long manhunt
Upon his arrest, Shah appeared unfazed and even waved cheerfully at the media while being escorted to the magistrate.
Shah runs the popular YouTube channel Manavalan Media, which boasts of a whopping 1.4 million subscribers.
According to Keralakaumudi, two people who were on a scooter were seriously injured during the attack.