Pataudi family's ₹15,000 crore property at risk after court order
What's the story
The government may take over ₹15,000 crore properties of the Pataudi family, including Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently lifted a stay on these properties.
The court's ruling could lead to their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.
The Enemy Property Act allows the Indian government to confiscate properties of those who migrated to Pakistan after Partition in 1947.
Act details
Legal implications of the Enemy Property Act
The dispute arose from Abida Sultan's relocation to Pakistan in 1950.
Sultan was Bhopal's last Nawab Hamidullah Khan's eldest daughter. Her sister Sajida Sultan remained in India and wed Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.
In 2019, Sajida was recognized as the legal heir and a portion of the properties was passed down to Saif, Sajida's grandson.
However, Sultan's migration to Pakistan resulted in the government claiming the properties as "enemy property."
Legal directive
Court directs parties to file representation
The Flag Staff House, where Saif spent his boyhood, is one of the assets under scrutiny, along with Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, Habibi's Bungalow, Ahmedabad Palace, Kohefiza Property, and others.
While delivering the verdict, Justice Vivek Agarwal observed that a statutory remedy is available under the amended Enemy Property Act of 2017.
He directed all parties concerned to file a representation within 30 days.
Ownership review
Bhopal collector to review ownership records
"If a representation is filed within 30 days from today, the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits," he said.
Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has announced plans to scrutinize ownership records of the past 72 years.
He hinted that current occupants might be considered tenants under state leasing laws.
Around 1.5 lakh residents occupy these lands and fear eviction due to potential government surveys.