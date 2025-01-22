What's the story

The government may take over ₹15,000 crore properties of the Pataudi family, including Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently lifted a stay on these properties.

The court's ruling could lead to their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

The Enemy Property Act allows the Indian government to confiscate properties of those who migrated to Pakistan after Partition in 1947.