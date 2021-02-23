Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 12:18 am

The Mandalorian is snowballing into a major Star Wars property for Disney+. Several spin-offs related to the show, such as one on Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, are under development. The show on the former Jedi Padawan was announced during Disney's Investor day last year. The latest development regarding that show is the rumored involvement of the 2019 movie Aladdin actor Mena Massoud.

Context Report claims that Massoud is in talks to get aboard

An exclusive Kessel Run Transmissions report states that Massoud is in talks to play the role of young Jedi, Ezra Bridger. He hasn't signed any official contract yet though. Some sources claim that Massoud is a frontrunner as far as the role is concerned. However, his 2019 public outpouring about the unexpectedly sparse audition schedule despite delivering a smash-hit (Aladdin) does cast a doubt.

Interview 'I haven't had a single audition since 'Aladdin' came out'

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Massoud said, "I want people to know that it's not always dandelions and roses when you're doing something like Aladdin. 'He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.' It's none of those things. I haven't had a single audition since Aladdin came out." After Aladdin, he was cast in Hulu's 2019 series, Reprisal.

Character Massoud's age of 29 fits the role of Ezra

Soon after Massoud's revelation, Netflix roped him in to play another prince named Thomas on The Royal Treatment opposite Laura Marano of The War With Grandpa fame. For Bridger's role, Massoud's current age of 29 fits just fine to play an older Jedi. Reportedly, 35-year-old actor Rahul Kohli has also expressed interest to take up the job, but Massoud might have a stronger chance.

Details 'Star Wars' trivia: Let's know the character of Ezra Bridger