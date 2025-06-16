5 roles that made Julia Roberts a Hollywood legend
What's the story
Celebrated Hollywood actor Julia Roberts has played several memorable characters in her illustrious career.
From romantic comedies to intense dramas, the actor has played a variety of roles, proving her adaptability to different genres.
Here are five iconic roles that defined Roberts's career and made her a beloved star.
Breakthrough
'Pretty Woman' - A breakthrough role
In Pretty Woman, Roberts played the role of Vivian Ward, a headstrong and delightful woman who unexpectedly falls for a rich businessman.
The film pushed Roberts to stardom and continues to be one of her most adored performances.
The way she portrayed her role was both endearing and compelling, which earned her universal acclaim and a strong foothold in Hollywood.
Advocacy
'Erin Brockovich' - A powerful performance
Roberts delivered a powerhouse performance in Erin Brockovich, playing the real-life legal assistant who took on a mega-corporation for environmental justice.
Her portrayal was one of determination and resilience, which got her an Academy Award for Best Actress.
The movie brought out how Roberts effortlessly stepped into the shoes of strong-willed women with depth and authenticity.
Romance
'Notting Hill' - Romantic comedy charm
In Notting Hill, Roberts featured opposite Hugh Grant as Anna Scott, a glamorous female actor who falls for a common bookseller.
The romantic comedy was widely loved for its clever dialogue and an endearing story.
Roberts's portrayal of the sweet and funny character added warmth and fun to the movie, and further established her as the go-to leading lady in rom-coms.
Friendship
'My Best Friend's Wedding' - Unforgettable comedy
Roberts has been praised for her role as Julianne Potter in My Best Friend's Wedding, a food critic determined to sabotage her best friend's wedding because of jealousy.
The film was appreciated for its comedic value as well as the unpredictable twists in the story.
With her charisma and energy, Roberts made the character unforgettable, making it one of her best.
Ensemble
'Steel Magnolias' - Ensemble Drama Excellence
In Steel Magnolias, Roberts played Shelby Eatenton Latcherie, along with an ensemble of some of the biggest female stars.
The film was about friendship, love, and loss in a close-knit community.
Roberts was a part of an ensemble, but her heartfelt performance stole the show and resonated deeply with audiences all over the world.