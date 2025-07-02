Musk temporarily drops beef with Trump; praises president's conflict resolution 

Elon Musk has responded to United States President Donald Trump 's threat of deportation, saying he was "tempted" to escalate the situation but would "refrain for now." The feud between the two was sparked by Trump's flagship spending legislation, "One Big Beautiful Bill," which was approved by the Senate. Musk, once a major supporter of Trump, has been critical of the bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination," and warned that lawmakers who backed the bill will lose their primary next year.

Federal funding Trump threatens to strip federal funds from Musk's businesses This criticism has led to Trump's deportation threat against Musk, who has been a US citizen since 2002. Trump has also threatened to strip federal funds from Musk's businesses, including SpaceX and Starlink. He hinted at putting "DOGE on Elon," referring to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that Musk once headed. "You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," Trump said in response to a question about deporting Musk.

Subsidy debate Musk's criticism linked to Trump's comments about EV subsidies Musk's criticism of the spending bill has also been linked to Trump's comments about EV subsidies. Trump argued that without government subsidies, Musk wouldn't be able to produce electric cars or launch rockets. He wrote on Truth Social: "Our Country would save a FORTUNE," adding "Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"