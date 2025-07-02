ISKCON temple in Utah fired at while devotees were inside

The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, was recently attacked in a suspected hate crime. Over two dozen bullets were fired at the temple premises during nighttime hours, causing extensive damage. The incident took place when devotees and guests were present inside the temple. The damage caused is estimated to be in thousands of dollars and includes destruction to the temple's intricately hand-carved arches.

Community concerns Could be a hate crime The temple's president, Vai Warden, stated that the attacks could have been motivated by "hate." "We believe this was based on hate," Warden said. Meanwhile, Vaibhavi Devi, the temple's co-founder, stated that 20-30 bullets were fired at the temple edifice and its surroundings in recent days. The attacks took place at nighttime when devotees and guests were present inside. "A lot of people from different religions come here. It's a sanctuary, a community sanctuary," said Warden.

Ongoing issue Temple was built in the early 1990s The temple was built in the early 1990s. The 10,000-square-foot temple is located on a 15-acre property and is also home to peacocks, llamas, and cows. The sheriff's office Investigations Division is looking into the evidence discovered at the temple and has asked anyone with information about vandalism to contact them. There is a $1,000 prize for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Official response Indian consulate condemns attack The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the community. In a post on X, they said, "We strongly condemn the recent firing incident at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple in Spanish Fork, Utah." They also extended full support to devotees and urged local authorities to take prompt action against those responsible for this incident.

Twitter Post Consulate General's post on X We strongly condemn the recent firing incident at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice.… — India in SF (@CGISFO) July 1, 2025