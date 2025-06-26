'US gained nothing from...attacks': Khamenei's first remarks since Iran-Israel ceasefire 

In his first public remarks since a ceasefire was declared on Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the United States got "nothing" out of its attacks on Tehran during its recent war with Israel . Khamenei said the US "engaged in the war directly, convinced that its refusal to intervene would lead to the complete destruction of the Zionist regime." But he claimed that "the Islamic republic won" and retaliated by delivering a severe blow to America.

Defiance declared Iran will never surrender to US: Khamenei In a post on X, Khamenei also congratulated the people of Iran for what he called a "decisive victory" over the US and Israel during the 12-day war. "First, congratulations on the victory over the fake Zionist regime. With all that clamor, with all those claims, the Zionist regime, under the blows of the Islamic Republic, has almost collapsed...been crushed," he said.

Accusations made Iran has access to major US bases, says Khamenei The ayatollah further warned that Iran "can take action whenever it deems necessary" and that if additional aggression happened, enemies would "pay a heavy price." His posts came after a two-week absence from the public eye, fearing assassination attempts by Israel. Questions concerning Khamenei were raised during a widely watched show on Iranian state television when the host asked Mehdi Fazaeli, head of Khamenei's office, what many Iranians were wondering.

Question Where is Khamenei "People are very worried about the supreme leader," the broadcaster said, citing a flood of viewer messages asking the same question. Not giving a direct answer, Fazaeli said he received numerous questions about the supreme leader as well. "We should all be praying," Fazaeli said. "The people who are responsible for protecting the supreme leader are doing their job well. God willing, our people can celebrate victory next to their leader, God willing."