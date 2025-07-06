Why electronics manufacturing in India has taken a hit

India 's electronics manufacturing sector is facing major challenges due to import restrictions on gold compounds, a key raw material. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued an order on June 17, reclassifying imports of colloidal precious metals and compounds from "free" to "restricted." This comes after China imposed restrictions on the export of rare earth magnets and specialized capital goods.

Industry impact ICEA raises concerns over import restriction The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has raised concerns over the import restriction, saying it has affected the availability of this critical material. ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said, "This has introduced uncertainty in light of ongoing efforts to scale up electronics manufacturing." He also warned that policy unpredictability might deter investment in critical sub-assembly segments where these inputs are essential.

Manufacturing challenges Localization effort now complicated Mohindroo also highlighted that the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) seeks to localize key components like printed circuit boards, camera modules, mechanical parts, and connectors. All these components need gold-based plating materials as part of their manufacturing process. The import restrictions on gold compounds have now complicated this localization effort for domestic electronics manufacturers.

Supply chain impact ELCINA also raised concerns The Electronics Components Industry Association (ELCINA) has also raised concerns over the import restrictions. It said customs authorities have begun holding consignments of Potassium Gold Cyanide (GPC) and similar materials, causing major delays to production lines and disrupting the supply chains in the electronics manufacturing sector. ELCINA Secretary General Rajoo Goel stressed these compounds are critical raw materials for manufacturing electronic components such as connectors, high-end PCBs, and semiconductors.