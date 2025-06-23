A simple guide to understanding PAN card font guidelines
What's the story
Deciphering the font specifications of an Indian PAN card can be a daunting task for many. The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is a crucial document for financial transactions in India, and its design follows certain guidelines for uniformity and readability. In this article, we will simplify these specifications, making it easier for you to understand the details without any hassle.
Font details
Standard font size and style
The PAN card utilizes a standard font size and style for uniformity in all the cards issued. Usually, the font is either Arial or Helvetica, which are both clear and simple. The font size differs from section to section on the card, but mostly it is between eight and 12 points. This makes sure that all details are readable while being accommodated in the limited card space.
Text colors
Color scheme of text
The text on a PAN card primarily has black ink on a white background for high contrast and easy readability. Some sections may use different shades of gray or blue to differentiate between various types of information (like personal details and government-issued numbers). The color scheme helps in quickly identifying key information at a glance.
Layout rules
Alignment and spacing guidelines
Proper alignment and spacing are essential in keeping the PAN card looking clean. Information is usually left-aligned with appropriate spacing between lines to avoid cluttering. Margins are kept minimal, yet wide enough to ensure that text doesn't run off edges or overlaps with other elements on the card.
Uniformity standards
Importance of consistency across cards
Consistency across all PAN cards is essential for authorities to verify them during financial transactions or checking IDs. By following specified fonts, sizes, colors, and alignments religiously, every card issued looks the same, irrespective of where it is printed or who gets it. This helps in seamless recognition all over the country without doubts of authenticity problems.