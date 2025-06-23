A simple guide to understanding PAN card font guidelines

Deciphering the font specifications of an Indian PAN card can be a daunting task for many. The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is a crucial document for financial transactions in India, and its design follows certain guidelines for uniformity and readability. In this article, we will simplify these specifications, making it easier for you to understand the details without any hassle.

Font details Standard font size and style The PAN card utilizes a standard font size and style for uniformity in all the cards issued. Usually, the font is either Arial or Helvetica, which are both clear and simple. The font size differs from section to section on the card, but mostly it is between eight and 12 points. This makes sure that all details are readable while being accommodated in the limited card space.

Text colors Color scheme of text The text on a PAN card primarily has black ink on a white background for high contrast and easy readability. Some sections may use different shades of gray or blue to differentiate between various types of information (like personal details and government-issued numbers). The color scheme helps in quickly identifying key information at a glance.

Layout rules Alignment and spacing guidelines Proper alignment and spacing are essential in keeping the PAN card looking clean. Information is usually left-aligned with appropriate spacing between lines to avoid cluttering. Margins are kept minimal, yet wide enough to ensure that text doesn't run off edges or overlaps with other elements on the card.