Stressed about your exams? These tips can help you relax

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 10, 2023, 04:59 pm 3 min read

Students should take note of these tips to combat exam stress

The exam season is here and we are sure that you are undergoing tremendous pressure to ace your examinations. However, in the pursuit of scoring good marks, you are likely to miss out on certain healthy activities, leading to increased stress and a decline in performance. Fret not, these tips can help you overcome exam stress and keep your hustle game on.

Tip 1: Practice time management

Time management is essential when you are preparing hard for your examinations. Prepare a list of things you have to do, right from the chapters you have to finish learning to revision. First do those that are important and leave the trivial ones for later. Also, free up some space from your schedule for rejuvenation activities that can help you relieve mental fatigue.

Tip 2: Panicking is natural, but you can avoid it

It is human to panic before exams, so acknowledge your thoughts and fears. However, don't give in to them. With many quick and effective activities like breathing exercises, listening to music, chatting with your loved ones, or pursuing a hobby, you can prevent stress, anxiety, or panic attacks. Doing all this can break the loop of your negative thoughts and release some happy hormones.

Tip 3: Eat, drink, and sleep well without fail

As you burn the midnight oil to score well in your exams, make sure you are not keeping your hunger, thirst, and sleep on the backseat. If you do, it is only going to backfire as you may feel both physically unwell and mentally drained. Get a sound sleep of seven-eight hours daily, eat well-balanced wholesome food, and drink eight glasses of water.

Tip 4: Avoid discussions with friends

Discussing the syllabus, questions, and answers with your friends can bring your exam stress up a notch. How? Well, this can bring your morale down as you may feel that your course is more than the time you may consume to finish it off. You may even miss out on important topics in pursuit of finishing what your friend suggested.

Tip 5: Express yourself to your loved ones

If you feel overwhelmed, ask for help from your parents, siblings, or teachers. The best way to beat the stress is to talk it out; suppressing the thoughts and emotions has helped no one combat it. Have frequent pep-talk sessions with people whom you feel positive around and get useful insights on how you can approach exams the right way.