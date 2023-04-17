Lifestyle

Try these home remedies to get rid of blisters

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 17, 2023, 06:14 pm 2 min read

These home hacks can help heal your blisters

Blisters can be painful and uncomfortable to experience until they burst and heal naturally. And believe us, these annoying blebs take a lot of time to heal. Thankfully, there are some no-fuss and effective natural and home remedies that can come to your rescue and help you break free from this skin condition. Try these five ways to get rid of blisters.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is blessed with healing properties that make it an effective treatment against blisters. It is packed with strong anti-inflammatory properties which come in handy to relieve redness, irritation, and swelling. As it is hydrating and offers a cooling effect, it can speed up the healing process. Apply a generous amount of aloe vera gel on the affected area twice a day.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is loaded with antibacterial properties that can effectively prevent the potential infection to spread around. Although it may sting due to its acid content, the little sensation is worth going through as it heals the blister naturally. All you have to do is, take a small cotton swab, dunk it in the vinegar, and swab it around the affected area.

Toothpaste

Besides maintaining your oral hygiene, toothpaste, especially those rich in sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), can also be used to get rid of blisters. Applying some of it can help you fasten up the speed of drying them and also ensure that they don't swell anymore. To make it work, apply a judicious amount of toothpaste and let it dry.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is believed to feature some powerful antibacterial properties that can stop the growth of blisters when applied. It is also an astringent that dries them up quickly without bursting them. Pour a few drops of this oil on a small cotton swab and dab it on the blisters and their surrounding areas for relief.

Coconut oil

The benefits of coconut on skin and hair also include healing blisters that pop up on your feet. Abundant with lauric acid, it disinfects the skin around the blisters and keeps it hydrated, nourished, and moist. You can dip a small swab of cotton in coconut oil and gently tap on the blister to seek some respite.