Expert shares styles that look best on plus-sized beauties

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 17, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

Here are some incredible fashion tips for plus-sized women

Gone are those days when fashion was only about style. Today, it's more about acceptance and comfort. Fortunately, it has also become more inclusive with clothes that fit all, especially for the plus-sized folks who otherwise had to struggle while shopping. On that note, we spoke to Sayanti Mahapatra, a plus-sized content creator who shared five styles that look best on curvy women.

Ruffle wrap dress

If you are looking for a garb that is appealing and comfortable at the same time, go for a ruffle wrap dress. "The ruffle wrap dress is one of my favorite picks because it is comfortable, elegant, and easy to carry. Additionally, it looks super flattering on a plus-sized body and can be dressed up and down for any occasion," says Mahapatra.

Midi skirt

If you are someone who loves wearing skirts, here's the perfect option that can be added to your wardrobe. "When it comes to skirt trends, midi skirts are the best. They are timeless and versatile. Also, midi skirts are easier to style than you think. Pair up a printed midi skirt with a basic top and you are good to go," tells Mahapatra.

Cargo trousers

Mahapatra believes that a pair of cargo trousers can bring the perfect balance of fashion and functionality to your overall appeal. However, "If you find incorporating them into your daily looks tricky, then you can just go for baggier cargo trousers and pair them with fitted tops or tee shirts," shares the plus-sized fashion and lifestyle content creator with NewsBytes.

Oversized co-ord set

Co-ord sets feature the perfect balance of vogue and comfort, which is why Mahapatra suggests having a pair or two in your wardrobe. "The amount of casual ease that an oversized Co-ord set brings to the table is truly unparalleled. They are a fashion staple, timeless, super comfortable and nothing less than sartorial excellence," she reveals from experience.

Fit and flare dresses

It's time for you to chuck all inhibitions and look your fabulous best with a fit and flare dress. Mahapatra believes that this clothing hugs one at the waist and helps you accentuate your curves. "The possibilities for styling a fit and flare dress are endless. You can look effortlessly chic or dress it up to create a dramatic and statement look," she concludes.