Your tongue can reveal a lot about your health

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 17, 2023, 04:51 pm 2 min read

The tongue tells all

Did you know that your tongue can reveal a lot about your health? It's true! The appearance and condition of your tongue can be a helpful indicator of underlying health issues. From nutritional deficiencies to infections and even serious diseases, there are many things that your tongue can reveal. Here are five health issues that your tongue could be indicating.

Red tongue

A healthy tongue is pink with a thin white coating. A red tongue could indicate dehydration and excess heat in the body, which increases the risk of dry mouth and mouth ulcers. Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause a red tongue and recurrent mouth ulcers, which may indicate anemia. Mouth ulcers can be painful; these natural home remedies can heal mouth ulcers.

White patches

Creamy white spots may indicate thrush, a fungal infection that can occur after an illness or taking certain medications. Lacy white patches could be a sign of lichen planus, which occurs when your immune system attacks the tissues in your mouth. Hard, flat, white areas that can't be scraped away may be leukoplakia, which is linked to cancer.

Smooth tongue

A smooth tongue can indicate a lack of important nutrients like iron, folic acid, or B vitamins, or maybe a result of infections, celiac disease, or specific medications. In case you have smooth areas adjacent to bumpy ones, you could have geographic tongue, which is usually harmless but can cause some discomfort and may be linked to psoriasis or lichen planus.

Burning sensation

If you experience a burning or stinging sensation on your tongue, it could be due to toothpaste or hormonal changes. Allergies to ingredients in your toothpaste, such as SLS (sodium lauryl sulphate), can cause a burning sensation. In postmenopausal women, hormonal changes can also cause discomfort. It may be caused by other health problems such as dry mouth, infections, acid reflux, and diabetes.

Black patches

A black and hairy tongue may not be a serious health issue, but it can be a sign of bacterial growth, leading to potential infections, bad breath, and changes in taste. Smoking, excessive consumption of black tea or coffee, poor oral hygiene, and prolonged antibiotic use are some common causes. Maintain good oral hygiene and avoid foods and habits that could cause black patches.