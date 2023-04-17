Lifestyle

These mango dishes will keep you cool this summer

Written by Sneha Das Apr 17, 2023

These mango recipes are cooling and refreshing

One of the best summer fruits we all keep waiting for throughout the year, mangoes have always been a part of countless childhood memories and hold a special place in everyone's hearts. Apart from having the pulpy juicy fruit as is, you can also use it to prepare various delicacies. Here are five mango dishes that will cool you down this summer season.

Mango and mint kheer

This recipe offers a fruity twist to the traditional kheer. Stir milk, sugar, and basmati rice in a pan. Add saffron strands, stir well, and boil the mixture. Add fresh ripe mango puree along with almond, fresh mint leaves, and raisins, and stir well. Cover and cook the mixture until creamy and thick. Garnish with green cardamom and chopped almonds. Refrigerate, and serve chilled.

Mango ice cream

Mix together cold milk and custard powder. Add milk and sugar to another bowl, stir well, and simmer the mixture. Add the milk custard and vanilla essence to it and stir well. Blend cream in another bowl. Add castor sugar and mango puree and blend well. Add the cream-mango puree mixture and chopped mangoes to the milk and stir well. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Mango phirni

This mango phirni has a luscious and creamy texture. Wash and soak rice for one hour. Drain the water and grind well to make a coarse paste. Boil full-fat milk in a pan. Add the ground rice and cook well until the milk thickens. Add fresh mango pulp and mix well. Refrigerate the mixture, garnish with almond flakes, and serve chilled.

Mango pudding

Add honey to yogurt and mix well. Add soaked chia seeds and a little water and mix again. Set the mixture in the fridge for at least 45 minutes. Layer mango cubes on top of the chia yogurt mixture. Set the mixture in the fridge for another 15-20 minutes. Garnish with crushed digestive biscuits and fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.

Mango pista kulfi

This rich and creamy mango-flavored kulfi is just what you need on a hot summer afternoon. Mix together cream, mango pulp, crushed pistachios, and condensed milk, and blend the mixture well. Pour the mixture into kulfi molds and freeze them for a few hours. Demold the kulfis and garnish them with silver leaves and crushed almonds and pistachios. Serve immediately.