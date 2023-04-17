Lifestyle

Traveling to Ghana? Get these 5 souvenirs for home

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 17, 2023, 03:03 pm 2 min read

Ghana, the Land of Gold, offers a host of attractions and experiences that account for a trip worth cherishing. From its scenic landscapes to shopping scenes, there's something for every traveler to look forward to. Speaking of the latter, the stunning destination offers so many souvenirs that will keep you hooked on your vacation. Here are five that you must grab.

Bolgatanga basket

Bolgatanga baskets are beautifully handwoven by men belonging to the FraFra tribe in Ghana. These are so versatile that you can use them for a variety of purposes, right from using them as shopping carts to laundry baskets. Available in a spread of colors, sizes, and designs, you can also get your hands on handwoven Bolgatanga hats and furniture.

African black soap

Crazy about skincare? Well, then you must add African black soap to your shopping list. It is organic and packed with skin-friendly ingredients like shea butter, honey, and some herbs. Locals say that it improves skin tone, helps smoothen stretch marks and scars, and moisturizes your skin to make it healthier. It's a traditional souvenir made from a recipe handed down through the generations.

Cocoa

If there's one thing Ghana is largely famous for, it has to be cocoa. After all, the country is the world's second-largest producer of cocoa. The process of growing them is environmental-friendly as beans grow without water and a very low amount of pesticides are used, which makes it a great souvenir. On that note, you can also score some chocolates.

Asanka bowls

Home decor junkies, it's time to add a touch of Ghana to your space by buying Asanka bowls. They are handmade clay bowls made by local artisans in the country and have been traditionally used to grind spices and serve fufu. You can also use them to serve soups as these bowls are believed to feature compounds that cool the food faster.

Kente cloth

Kente is among the national cloths of Ghana, which is reason enough for you to get your hands on it. The fabric is available in a burst of colors and has been used to make various kinds of apparel and accessories. Handwoven and featuring stripes of cotton and silk, this piece of cloth is rich and speaks volumes about Ghana's warm culture and heritage.