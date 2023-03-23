Lifestyle

The Grub Fest 2023 is coming to Kolkata this weekend

The Grub Fest 2023 is coming to Kolkata this weekend

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 23, 2023, 10:42 am 2 min read

Discover the best in food, drinks, and music at The Grub Fest 2023

Foodies in Kolkata, rejoice. Get ready for the ultimate weekend with The Grub Fest - the perfect blend of food, music, and people! This year promises to be bigger and better, offering an unforgettable experience for all foodies and music lovers. Experience a celebration of global cuisines at this festival - your one-stop shop for all your taste bud needs!

Date and venue

Mark your calendars, Kolkata! The Grub Fest is headed your way on March 25th and 26th at Nicco Park. Prepare to be exhilarated with musical performances from bands like Ehsaas, IndiCred, and Jugni, as well as by DJ Viraj and singer Arjun Kunungo, among others.

What makes the fest awesome?

The Grub Festival boasts chefs from across the country showcasing their exemplary culinary skills alongside prominent restaurants from across India and overseas presenting their signature dishes. Enjoy soul-stirring music and enthralling dance performances while attending the Master Class to interact with chefs and learn new cooking tips. Exciting competitions and food photography sessions are also highlights of this festival.

Check out the weekend program

Instagram post A post shared by thegrubfest on March 22, 2023 at 6:39 pm IST

History of the Grub Fest

Founded in 2012 by Aman Kumar, Arjun Jain, Chaitanya Mathur, and Mani Singh Cheema, the Grub Fest is one of India's largest food festivals. Over 100 restaurants, including big names like Karim's and Koyla Kebab, as well as food trucks, participate in the festival. The festival continues to grow each year. Read here about the top five food festivals in India.

Find ticket and price details here

Book your tickets on BookMyShow.com, with prices starting from Rs. 299 onwards. All tickets grant access to the festival and performances. Each ticket admits only one person, except for the "Group Ticket," which permits four people and is priced at Rs. 1,596. "Grub Star" tickets, priced at Rs. 799, offer access to the limited-capacity Grub Star lounge, right in front of the stage.

Next up are Delhi and Bengaluru

The Grub Fest is also scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 1 and 2. The fest will feature musical performances from Paradox, Tegi Pannu, Sai and Zinnia, Kapow, Heartlock, and Anshu Sinha Collective. The next edition of The Grub Fest is scheduled at Eco World in Belandur, Bengaluru on April 29 and 30.