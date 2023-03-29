Lifestyle

These natural home remedies can heal mouth ulcers

Written by Sneha Das Mar 29, 2023, 11:30 am 2 min read

Mouth ulcers can be painful and can cause difficulty in eating

Also called canker sores, mouth ulcers are small painful lesions that appear on your inner lips, tongue, gums, or the roof of the mouth or throat, causing difficulty in chewing. It can occur due to a lack of essential vitamins and minerals in the body, sensitivity to certain foods, or gluten intolerance. Here are five natural and home remedies to heal mouth ulcers.

Salt water rinse

One of the most popular and go-to remedies for mouth ulcers, salt water can help soothe pain and discomfort. The antiseptic properties of salt help dry out the canker sores. Mix salt in warm water and squish this solution in your mouth for 15-30 seconds. Spit it out and gargle with plain water. Repeat this every two hours for better results.

Baking soda paste

Baking soda helps heal canker sores by restoring pH balance in your mouth and reducing inflammation. The sodium bicarbonate present in it neutralizes the acid formed by ulcers and reduces pain significantly. Mix baking soda and water to form a smooth paste. Apply this paste to the affected area and let it dry. Next, rinse your mouth with water.

Sage tea

Packed with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and astringent properties, sage tea helps reduce canker sore pain and prevent oral problems as well. Add fresh sage leaves to boiling water and let it steep for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture and let it cool for some time. Gargle thoroughly with this liquid for a few minutes. Spit it out and it's done!

Toothpaste

Most toothpastes contain antimicrobial properties that can help reduce the pain and swelling caused by mouth ulcers. However, choose sodium lauryl sulfate-free ones as they are safe and mild. Apply the toothpaste to the ulcer region using a Q-tip and wait for a few minutes to let it dry. Rinse it with normal water and do this daily to get more relief.

Honey

Loaded with antibacterial, therapeutic, and anti-inflammatory properties, honey is a great remedy for treating mouth ulcers and shielding the area from any infection. It can help reduce the pain, size, and redness of the canker sore gradually. Apply a drop of honey to the affected area and use it at least four times daily. You can apply it after every meal.