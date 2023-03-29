Lifestyle

This is how you can stop fearing rejection

This is how you can stop fearing rejection

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 29, 2023, 11:00 am 2 min read

You must depend on yourself to derive your self-worth

Whether it's a job interview or asking someone out, facing rejection is inevitable. What matters is how you handle your emotions like frustration, loneliness, jealousy, guilt, shame, social anxiety, embarrassment, sadness, and anger post experiencing one. Fear of rejection is simply escaping these emotions and here's how you can deal with it.

Reject negative self-talk

After facing rejection, it's easy to fall into a downward spiral of self-criticism. This reinforces your belief that you aren't worthy enough. This way, even if you are not at fault, your negative belief might become a self-fulfilling prophecy. In contrast, when you think positively about yourself, you are more likely to believe in your potential to achieve your goals.

Stay calm and rational

If you have your game plan ready beforehand, it will help you to not fear rejection. This will also help you build confidence as when facing rejection, we let our first reaction take control. If you stay calm in such situations, it will help you redirect any fear you have and allow you to respond rationally and appropriately.

Recall your strengths

If you rely on others to drive your sense of self-worth, you become more susceptible to fear of rejection. You must depend on yourself to bolster your self-worth. Remind yourself of the moments when you felt proud of yourself, or felt a sense of satisfaction after achieving something. Remembering and documenting your strengths can heighten your feelings of self-worth and purpose.

Remind yourself of your worth

If you gave a job interview and got rejected, it might come heavy on you. But judging yourself based on one or a few interviews is not something you should be doing. During such instances, remind yourself that you are entirely worthy of the life you dream to have. Instead of looking at what's done, take a step forward toward the next big thing.

Consider rejection as a learning experience

With rejection, your story doesn't end. Instead, it opens up a new chapter. Instead of fearing rejection, try to see it as yet another opportunity to learn. If you asked someone out via WhatsApp and you got rejected, maybe it's time for you to learn that it's better to ask them out in person. There's always something to learn from the experience of rejection.