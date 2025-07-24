Truth about vitamins: Myth v/s facts

Vitamins are often regarded as an integral part of a healthy living. Despite that, there are numerous myths about their usage and advantages. Knowing about these misconceptions can help you make better health decisions. Here, we debunk common myths about vitamins and their place in your day-to-day health regimen.

Excess intake Myth: More vitamins mean better health Many think that if they eat more vitamins, they will become healthier. But that's not true. Overconsumption of certain vitamins can even be dangerous. For example, fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) can build up in the body and even lead to toxicity if taken in large doses over long periods.

Product variability Myth: All multivitamins are the same Not all multivitamins are created equal. The composition of these supplements can vary drastically across brands and products. Some may contain different levels of nutrients, or even additional ingredients that aren't required by everyone's diet. It is important to read labels carefully and choose a multivitamin that meets your individual nutritional needs, so you're not taking what you don't need.

Dietary balance Myth: Vitamins can replace food nutrients Vitamins shouldn't be seen as replacements for a healthy diet. Whole foods offer a complex combination of nutrients that synergize to promote good health. Though supplements can assist in bridging nutritional gaps, they can't duplicate the complete range of advantages of a diverse diet full of fruits, vegetables, grains, and proteins.

Limited effectiveness Myth: Vitamin C prevents colds completely Vitamin C is also frequently marketed as a cure-all to prevent colds, but it only works to a certain extent. Research indicates that while vitamin C can mildly reduce the duration or severity of cold symptoms for some individuals, it doesn't prevent colds altogether or significantly change their course.