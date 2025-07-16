5 herbal teas to add to your wellness routine 

Herbal teas have been adored for centuries for their potential health benefits and soothing properties. For beginners wanting to make their wellness journey a little more mindful, exploring different herbal teas can be a fun experience. Not only are these teas caffeine-free, they're also loaded with natural compounds that may benefit various aspects of health. Here, we explore five herbal teas ideal for newbies.

Relaxation aid Chamomile tea: A calming brew Renowned for its calming effects, chamomile tea is an ideal choice for those seeking relaxation. Consumed often before bedtime, this tea has the potential to promote better sleep quality. The gentle floral notes and mild taste make it a pleasant option for beginners who might be sensitive to stronger flavors. Regular consumption may help in reducing stress levels and enhancing overall well-being.

Digestive support Peppermint tea: Refreshing and invigorating Peppermint tea is refreshing, thanks to its cool menthol taste, which can uplift your senses. It is often used as a digestive aid, possibly helping ease symptoms such as bloating or indigestion. The natural compounds in peppermint leaves may relax the muscles of the digestive tract, facilitating easier digestion. This makes it a great option post meals or whenever you're in need of a refreshing pick-me-up.

Anti-inflammatory properties Ginger tea: Warming and soothing Ginger tea has always been praised for its warming properties and unique spicy flavor profile. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger tea may help relieve pain caused due to inflammation or nausea. It can also give you warmth in the cold months or when you're not feeling well. Newbies will love its strong yet soothing taste that goes well with honey or lemon.

Heart health benefits Hibiscus tea: Vibrant and tart Hibiscus tea is hard to miss with its bright red color and tart cranberry-like flavor. This herbal infusion is packed with antioxidants, which some believe promote heart health by possibly reducing blood pressure levels when taken regularly in a healthy diet. Its tangy flavor makes it an exhilarating option for herbal tea novices who enjoy strong flavors.