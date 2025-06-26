Borussia Dortmund qualify for FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage

Borussia Dortmund have qualified for the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup after finishing top of Group F. The German giants secured their spot with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai. The win was especially sweet as it was Ulsan's fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions, their worst run since 2018.

Match dynamics Ulsan's keeper in fine form Dortmund, under coach Niko Kovac, dominated possession but struggled to break through Ulsan's defense. The South Korean side's goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was in fine form, making a brilliant one-handed save to deny Serhou Guirassy. Despite Dortmund's attacking efforts, including a volley from Jobe Bellingham that went over the bar and another attempt that was blocked, they couldn't find the back of the net early on.

Goal details Svensson's goal gives Dortmund lead The deadlock was finally broken in the 36th minute when Daniel Svensson scored, assisted by Bellingham. The Swedish player took a touch before firing past Jo, giving Dortmund the lead they so desperately needed. The goal came as a relief to Kovac's side who had been pushing hard for an opener throughout the first half.

Keeper's performance What happened in the 2nd half? Despite Dortmund's dominance, Ulsan's keeper Jo was in top form. He denied Pascal Gross from doubling the lead with a stunning left-leg save and parried away Guirassy's header just before half-time. The second half saw Ulsan come into their own with more attacking threats but they couldn't find an equalizer against a resolute Dortmund defense led by Gregor Kobel in goal. Despite Ulsan's improved performance in the second half, they couldn't breach Dortmund's defense.

Details Match stats and points table The German side clocked 28 attempts with 11 shots on target. They had 60% ball possession and an 89% pass accuracy. Dortmund also earned six corners. Ulsan had three shots on target from three attempts. In terms of the points table, the Black and Yellow finished as Group F toppers. Dortmund claimed 7 points from three games and finished ahead of Brazilian side Fluminense FC.