Who is stabbing survivor Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's new president?
What's the story
Lee Jae-myung, the newly elected president of South Korea, has had a tumultuous journey to the top.
From being a child laborer with an arm disability to surviving a stabbing attack last year and facing criminal charges, Lee's life has been anything but ordinary.
This week, the liberal Democratic Party candidate was elected president to succeed his conservative rival, Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his imposition of martial law.
Humble beginnings
Lee's early life and education
Born into poverty, Lee was one of seven children. After elementary school, he worked in factories to support his family.
While working at a baseball glove factory, he crushed his left forearm on a press machine and got a permanent arm disability.
Despite these hardships, he managed to go to university on a full scholarship and became a human rights lawyer.
Last year, he also survived a stabbing attack when a man—pretending to be a supporter—stabbed him in the neck.
Political career
His political career
Throughout his legal career, Lee was known for advocating the rights of the underdog, such as victims of industrial accidents and citizens facing eviction due to urban redevelopment projects.
Lee entered politics for the first time in 2006, when he ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Seongnam.
He ultimately entered politics in 2010, winning Seongnam's mayoral race on his second attempt, and he was re-elected four years later.
Timeline
He lost to Yoon by 0.73 percent vote in 2022
From 2018 to 2021, Lee was governor of Gyeonggi, the most populous province in the country
As mayor and governor, he drew attention beyond his immediate electorate by implementing a number of populist economic measures, including a limited version of universal basic income.
After standing down as governor, Lee ran as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in the 2022 election but lost to former president Yoon by 0.73 percent of the vote.
Ongoing trials
Legal troubles
Lee is currently embroiled in five trials over corruption and other charges.
These include his alleged role in dubious development projects, illegal money transfers to North Korea, misuse of official funds, and persuading a witness to commit perjury.
He has denied all allegations, claiming they are politically motivated.
His legal issues once threatened his presidential bid but were temporarily postponed until after the June 3 election.
Presidential agenda
President's plans for South Korea
As president, Lee has promised to hold accountable those involved in the martial law attempt by his predecessor.
He also plans to boost South Korea's artificial intelligence industry, aiming to make it one of the top three global leaders in the field.
Regarding foreign affairs, he has promised to improve relations with North Korea while working for its ultimate denuclearization, in line with his Democratic Party's traditional policy, and to maintain the US-Korea security partnership without alienating China or Russia.