What's the story

Lee Jae-myung, the newly elected president of South Korea, has had a tumultuous journey to the top.

From being a child laborer with an arm disability to surviving a stabbing attack last year and facing criminal charges, Lee's life has been anything but ordinary.

This week, the liberal Democratic Party candidate was elected president to succeed his conservative rival, Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his imposition of martial law.