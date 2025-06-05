What's the story

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza.

The other 14 members of the council voted in favor of the resolution, which described the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic" and also demanded the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This was the fifth time that Washington vetoed a Security Council draft ceasefire resolution to protect Israel.