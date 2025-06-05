US vetoes UN resolution calling for unconditional ceasefire in Gaza
What's the story
The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza.
The other 14 members of the council voted in favor of the resolution, which described the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic" and also demanded the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
This was the fifth time that Washington vetoed a Security Council draft ceasefire resolution to protect Israel.
US stance
Resolution would have drawn 'false equivalence' between Israel and Hamas
US Ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Shea, argued that the resolution would have drawn a "false equivalence" between Israel and Hamas.
She said it would undermine diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire.
"The US has taken the very clear position since this conflict....that Israel has a right to defend itself, which includes defeating Hamas and ensuring they are never in a position to threaten Israel...This resolution...would leave Hamas in a position to carry out future October 7 attacks," she said.
US defense
US Secretary of State defends veto
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also defended the veto, saying it sent a "strong message" against a "counterproductive" resolution targeting Israel.
He reiterated that Washington would not support any text that "draws a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas or disregards Israel's right to defend itself."
"The United States will continue to stand with Israel at the UN," he added.
Resolution details
Resolution called for lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid
The vetoed resolution was co-sponsored by Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia. It called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The UN and aid agencies have warned of famine conditions in Gaza due to a prolonged embargo on aid and the rollout of a US- and Israeli-backed scheme called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
UK response
UK supported the resolution
The UK supported the resolution, with its ambassador Barbara Woodward calling Israel's new aid system "inhumane."
She said Israel "needs to end its restrictions on aid now."
Woodward also voiced support for a UN call for "an immediate and independent investigation" into recent deadly incidents at GHF distribution points in Gaza.
At least 27 people were killed by Israeli fire on Tuesday as they waited for food at a GHF distribution point.