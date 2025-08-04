Olivia Wilde's dramatic brilliance shines in these 5 films

Olivia Wilde, one of the most versatile actors we have, has left an indelible mark on the world of dramatic cinema. From compelling performances to memorable ones, her acting has been nothing short of a masterclass at times. Here are five dramatic films starring the incomparable Olivia Wilde that show you just how talented she is and what she brings to the film industry.

Drive 1 'Her' - A futuristic love story In Her, Olivia Wilde has a supporting role in this futuristic romantic drama directed by Spike Jonze. The film delves into the intersection of love and technology in a world where artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of life. Wilde's character adds the much-needed weight to the narrative by displaying human emotions amid technology. Her performance adds to the film's take on human connections in an increasingly digital world.

Drive 2 'Rush' - A high-speed drama "Rush," helmed by Ron Howard, is a biographical sports drama where Olivia Wilde plays the role of Suzy Miller, wife of Formula One driver James Hunt. The movie explores the fierce rivalry between Hunt and Niki Lauda through the 1976 Formula One season. Wilde's performance adds emotional depth to Suzy Miller's character as she deals with personal struggles amid high-speed racing drama.

Drive 3 'Meadowland' - A tale of loss In Meadowland, Olivia Wilde stars in one of her most difficult roles yet, as Sarah, a mother coping with unimaginable loss after her son's disappearance. A psychological drama directed by Reed Morano, it delves into themes of grief and healing. Wilde's raw and powerful performance brilliantly captures Sarah's emotional turmoil and resilience as she struggles to find closure.

Drive 4 'The Longest Week' - A romantic comedy-drama Though mainly a comedy, The Longest Week also has a dramatic side that lets you see Olivia Wilde's versatility as an actress. She portrays Beatrice Fairbanks opposite Jason Bateman's character Conrad Valmont in this tale of love triangles among New York City's elite class members who have unexpected life changes over one week.