'Sarzameen' trailer: It's Prithviraj v/s Ibrahim in intense drama  

Sarzameen is a gritty drama that narrates the story of an army officer's unwavering fight against terrorism in Kashmir. Khan plays a crucial role in this narrative. The film is directed by Kayoze Irani and is produced by Karan Johar , Hiroo Yash Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Star Studios. The scale and star cast make it perfect for a theatrical release, but the makers have surprisingly chosen the OTT route.

Career progression

Khan made his acting debut with 'Nadaaniyan'

Before making his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, Khan honed his craft by working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His role in Sarzameen is sure to leave fans intrigued and marks a significant step in his acting career. Interestingly, Sarzameen was originally slated to be his debut vehicle. Meanwhile, both Kajol (Maa) and Sukumaran (L2: Empuraan) have witnessed major successes this year.