Kajol's 'Maa' maintains pace; earns ₹17.4cr in opening weekend
What's the story
Kajol's much-anticipated return to the big screen with Maa has exceeded expectations, raking in a solid ₹17.4cr during its opening weekend. The film, directed by Vishal Furia, saw a steady increase in occupancy throughout the weekend, especially during evening shows. Kajol had expressed her excitement about returning to theaters with this horror film that combines mythology and emotion with a strong storyline.
Box office performance
'Maa' had a solid start at the box office
Maa opened with a decent collection of ₹4.65cr on its first day, surprising pre-release predictions that estimated earnings between ₹3.5-4.5cr. The film's business grew on Saturday, with a 29% increase in earnings to ₹6cr, and continued to maintain this momentum on Sunday (Day 3). Early Sacnilk estimates suggest it collected ₹6.75cr on Sunday, taking its total debut weekend collection to ₹17.4cr and inching closer to the ₹20cr mark!
Audience engagement
Sunday recorded 31% overall occupancy rate
Maa recorded an overall 31.17% occupancy rate on Sunday, with the maximum footfall during evening shows. The day started slowly with only 10% morning occupancy, but picked up as it progressed. Afternoon shows saw a 35.57% occupancy while evening shows peaked at 46.68%. Despite a slight drop in night show attendance (31.71%), the film maintained its steady pace throughout the day.
Film details
The film also stars Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, others
Apart from Kajol, Maa features an ensemble cast including Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and others. The story revolves around a mother who turns into Goddess Kali to lift an evil curse born out of fear and blood. In previous interviews, Kajol had said she was "extremely proud of this film." It is holding its own while battling multiple biggies, and especially, another mythic extravaganza, Kannappa.