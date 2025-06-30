Kajol's 'Maa' maintains pace; earns ₹17.4cr in opening weekend

Kajol 's much-anticipated return to the big screen with Maa has exceeded expectations, raking in a solid ₹17.4cr during its opening weekend. The film, directed by Vishal Furia, saw a steady increase in occupancy throughout the weekend, especially during evening shows. Kajol had expressed her excitement about returning to theaters with this horror film that combines mythology and emotion with a strong storyline.

Box office performance 'Maa' had a solid start at the box office Maa opened with a decent collection of ₹4.65cr on its first day, surprising pre-release predictions that estimated earnings between ₹3.5-4.5cr. The film's business grew on Saturday, with a 29% increase in earnings to ₹6cr, and continued to maintain this momentum on Sunday (Day 3). Early Sacnilk estimates suggest it collected ₹6.75cr on Sunday, taking its total debut weekend collection to ₹17.4cr and inching closer to the ₹20cr mark!

Audience engagement Sunday recorded 31% overall occupancy rate Maa recorded an overall 31.17% occupancy rate on Sunday, with the maximum footfall during evening shows. The day started slowly with only 10% morning occupancy, but picked up as it progressed. Afternoon shows saw a 35.57% occupancy while evening shows peaked at 46.68%. Despite a slight drop in night show attendance (31.71%), the film maintained its steady pace throughout the day.