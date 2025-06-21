'Kuberaa': Nagarjuna says he's the 'main character' amid box-office success
What's the story
The Telugu-Tamil film Kuberaa, starring actors Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, was released this Friday. Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, it has been receiving a positive response from audiences. At the success meet of the film on Saturday, Nagarjuna spoke about his character Deepak Tej and his role in the story.
Character details
'This is Deepak's film right from start to end'
In Kuberaa, Nagarjuna plays Deepak Tej, an upright officer who succumbs to corruption after being mistreated for staying on the right path. He said, "Through this film, I am the main character in the film and everything else revolves around me." "The screen space I got might be different, but that is not a criterion for me. This is Deepak's film right from start to end, and that is how Sekhar also told it when he narrated it to me."
Film success
Jim Sarbh, Sunainaa also star in the film
Apart from Nagarjuna, Kuberaa also stars Jim Sarbh, Sunainaa, and others. The film collected ₹13 crore on its first day, per Sacnilk. Nagarjuna will next be seen in Coolie, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Rajinikanth. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir, among others. Meanwhile, Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights of Kuberaa; however, an OTT release date is yet to be announced.