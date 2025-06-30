Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' opens strong; collects ₹23.75cr in first weekend
What's the story
Vishnu Manchu's latest film, Kannappa, has crossed the ₹20cr mark at the box office within its first weekend. The movie raked in a total of ₹23.75cr, with an impressive ₹7.25cr earned on its opening Sunday alone. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is a mythological devotional drama inspired by the life of Lord Shiva's ardent devotee, Kannappa.
Box office details
Sunday Tamil occupancy was solid; lagged behind Telugu numbers
The film's first Sunday saw an average Tamil occupancy of 24.11%, with the highest rate recorded at 36.11% during afternoon shows. The region of Trichy had the maximum occupancy rate of 72%. Other regions like Coimbatore, Chennai, Pondicherry, and Madurai followed with occupancies of 31%, 28.33%, 19.5%, and 17.67% respectively on Sunday, as per Sacnilk. Telugu occupancy was better, averaging at 39.93% on Sunday.
Film details
The film features several prominent actors
Kannappa is set against the scenic backdrops of New Zealand and features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film weaves together epic storytelling with elements of drama and devotion. It was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, but has performed best in the Telugu market so far.