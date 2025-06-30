Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' opens strong; collects ₹23.75cr in first weekend

Box office details

Sunday Tamil occupancy was solid; lagged behind Telugu numbers

The film's first Sunday saw an average Tamil occupancy of 24.11%, with the highest rate recorded at 36.11% during afternoon shows. The region of Trichy had the maximum occupancy rate of 72%. Other regions like Coimbatore, Chennai, Pondicherry, and Madurai followed with occupancies of 31%, 28.33%, 19.5%, and 17.67% respectively on Sunday, as per Sacnilk. Telugu occupancy was better, averaging at 39.93% on Sunday.