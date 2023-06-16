India

Odisha train accident: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers victims Rs. 10cr

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 16, 2023 | 06:09 pm 2 min read

Chandrasekhar is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli prison

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has offered to donate Rs. 10 crore to the victims of the Odisha train accident, which killed 288 people and injured more than 900. In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chandrasekhar claimed the fund was from his "legitimate source" of earnings. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli prison in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

I am a responsible and good citizen: Chandrasekhar

According to India Today, Chandrasekhar's letter said, "As our government is already providing all the needful to the affected, I, as a responsible and good citizen, am contributing this fund of Rs 10. crore to be used specifically for those families/ children, our future youth, who have lost their loved one/breadwinners of their family towards their education expenses."

Chandrasekhar offered amount to victims' children

The letter further stated, "The contribution to be specifically used for that every child of the deceased for their education expenses, be it school, high school, college education." Chandrasekhar also termed the incident an "unfortunate mishap," adding, "My heart and prayers are with all those sisters and brothers and their families."

PM Modi took control of situation in no time: Chandrasekhar

Furthermore, the conman praised PM Narendra Modi in his letter, saying, "It's a very proud feeling to see our government under the leadership of Honorable PM who personally took control of the situation in no time." Sukesh also mentioned that his organizations—Sharadha Foundation, Chandrashekhar Cancer Foundation, and LS Education—have been contributing to various sectors like health, education, and food in southern India.

