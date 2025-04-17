What's the story

Chinese fast-fashion giants Temu and Shein have warned their US customers about imminent price hikes. This is because of the steep tariffs on Chinese imports imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The new import levies will impose duties as high as 145% on Chinese goods.

Trump's scrapping of the "de minimis" exemption, which permitted duty-free imports for shipments worth less than $800, will also affect these companies.