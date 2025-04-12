Trump claims Iran may soften stance on nuclear talks
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has said that Iran's current vulnerabilities, such as domestic unrest and international sanctions, could make the country more amenable to discussions.
Speaking from Air Force One, Trump emphasized his preference for diplomacy but warned of grave consequences if talks fail.
He said he would love for Iran to become "a wonderful, great, happy country," but reiterated it must never get a nuclear weapon.
Negotiations
Diplomatic talks scheduled in Oman
Diplomatic talks will be held in Muscat, Oman, between US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
The nature of talks is still unclear, as Iran has insisted on mediated talks only.
The talks come at a time when Iran is dealing with major setbacks, including Israeli strikes on its proxy groups Hamas and Hezbollah, US airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, and attacks on military sites, including nuclear-linked facilities, by Israel.
Challenges
Iran's economy and nuclear concerns persist
On the home front, Iran's economy has been struggling under years of sanctions; new ones were imposed by the US Treasury this week.
Despite all odds, Iran has continued to enrich uranium far beyond the 2015 nuclear deal's limits. Experts have cautioned that it has enough material for several nuclear weapons.
Trump has demanded the total dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities, but he and his advisers have signaled flexibility.