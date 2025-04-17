What's the story

The Indian stock market has witnessed a major upturn, with the Nifty and Sensex indices climbing nearly 9% since their April 7 lows.

The Sensex has gained 4,300 points in the last four days, including an impressive 1,483 points today alone to hit a high of 78,534. Meanwhile, Nifty added 1,350 points during the period.

The surge is attributed to a mix of factors including easing trade tensions and strong domestic inflows.