What's the story

In a major development, a Coimbatore Special Court has convicted all nine accused in the 2019 Pollachi sexual abuse case.

The verdict was announced by Justice Nandhini Devi of the Mahila Special Court.

The accused had allegedly lured women into making false friendships, then sexually abused them and blackmailed them between 2016 and 2018.

The judge ordered life sentences for all nine convicts.