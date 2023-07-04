India

Hyderabad: Speeding car rams into morning walkers; mother, daughter killed

July 04, 2023

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning

In a tragic incident, two women were killed after a speeding car rammed into morning walkers in Hyderabad's Bandlaguda Jagir area between 5:30-6:00am on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express. Another woman and a man also sustained injuries in the accident. According to the police, the driver abandoned the car and fled the spot after the incident. A search has been initiated to find him.

Mother, daughter victims of accident

A video of the incident, which has gone viral online, showed the car skidding on the road and then hitting three women walking on the edge of the road. Later, visuals revealed that the car ended up in nearby bushes. Reportedly, the police have identified the deceased as Anuradha and her daughter Mamta. Meanwhile, the third woman, Kavitha, and the man were undergoing treatment.

Viral videos of accident

