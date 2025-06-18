Real-life 'Vicky Donor'? 'The Sperminator' has kids across 5 continents
What's the story
Ari Nagel, a New York City math professor, has become a real-life Vicky Donor after fathering 165 children.
The man, who is also known as "The Sperminator," recently welcomed his latest child in Connecticut.
He revealed that he currently has 10 women pregnant across five continents—North America, Asia, Africa, Europe, and another unspecified continent.
Fatherly involvement
Unlike other sperm donors, Nagel maintains relationship with his kids
Unlike many sperm donors who choose to stay away from their children, Nagel chooses to maintain a relationship with his kids.
He often vacations with them and leaves the option for mothers to involve him in their children's lives if they change their minds later on.
"Some moms don't want me to play a role, but I leave them the option if they change their mind," he told NY Post.
Retirement plans
'I'll retire when I turn 50'
Despite his success as a sperm donor, Nagel has decided to retire from the practice when he turns 50.
He cited concerns over possible increased risks for conditions like autism in older males as one of the reasons for his decision.
"Physically, I can keep going," he claimed, but added that there may be increased risks for other things.
Financial constraints
Nagel has also faced financial struggles
Nagel has also faced financial struggles in his journey as a sperm donor.
He admitted that he was unable to provide financial support to some mothers who had asked for it.
Despite these challenges, he doesn't charge for his services.
"I think the motivation of why I help these women...is why does anyone have kids?" he said earlier on The Dr. Oz Show.