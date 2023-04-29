Business

ED searches BYJU'S CEO's premises over violation of FEMA regulations

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 29, 2023, 12:31 pm 1 min read

ED seized 'incriminating' digital data and documents

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, searched three premises belonging to Byju Raveendran, the founder and CEO of Think and Learn Private Ltd. It runs the edtech platform BYJU'S. The agency conducted searches at Byju's residence and offices in Bengaluru, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). It also said that 'incriminating' digital data and documents were seized.

What did ED say?

As per ED, foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs. 28,000 crore was allegedly bagged by Think and Learn Private Ltd between 2011-23. During the same time, the firm remitted funds worth Rs. 9,754 crore to foreign entities by calling it an overseas direct investment. However, the company did not get its books audited, and now ED wants to ascertain whether the figures are genuine.